Virgin Money says in talks to name ex-HSBC executive as chairwoman
October 25, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

Virgin Money says in talks to name ex-HSBC executive as chairwoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Virgin Money is it advanced talks to appoint former HSBC executive Irene Dorner as its non-executive director and chairwoman elect, it said on Wednesday, confirming recent speculation in the media.

Any appointment would be subject to regulatory approval, the British challenger bank said in a brief statement.

If Dorner joins Virgin Money, she will be taking over from Glen Moreno, who intends to retire in 2018, and would be joining Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the first female CEO of a listed British bank at the helm.

Dorner has been chief executive of HSBC USA and a non-executive director at French insurer AXA and Rolls Royce Holding.

Sky News had reported on Tuesday that Virgin Money was close to naming Dorner as chairman. bit.ly/2yNsvdj (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
