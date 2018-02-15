FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:20 AM / 3 days ago

Virgin Money picks Dorner to form rare female leadership team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Virgin Money formed a rare female chair and chief executive team among Britain’s top 350 listed companies by hiring former HSBC executive Irene Dorner as chairwoman.

Dorner joins Virgin Money’s board as chair elect and takes over from outgoing Chairman Glen Moreno on March 31.

Virgin Money had said in October it was in talks to hire Dorner, who will join Jayne-Anne Gadhia who is the first female CEO of a listed British bank.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
