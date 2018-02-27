FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 27, 2018 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

UK's Virgin Money Holdings full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings reported a 28 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on the back of “market-beating” growth across its core products and said it had captured better quality market share in mortgages as well as credit cards.

The British challenger bank said on Tuesday that underlying pretax profit rose to 273.3 million pounds ($381.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 213.3 million pounds in the previous year.

Gross mortgage lending rose to 8.4 billion pounds in the year, giving Virgin Money a 3.3 per cent share of the UK mortgage market, in the upper half of its guided range. ($1 = 0.7159 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.