After Charlottesville violence, Britain condemns racism, hatred, violence
August 14, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 2 months ago

After Charlottesville violence, Britain condemns racism, hatred, violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A vehicle plows into the crowd gathered on a street in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., after police broke up a clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters, August 12, 2017, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Jon Ziegler @Rebelutionary_Z/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May condemns racism and hatred, her spokesman said on Monday when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, which killed one woman.

On Saturday, a car ploughed into a crowd of people protesting against the rally, killing one person and prompting criticism of Trump’s response when he condemned violence on “many sides”.

Asked whether Trump’s response had been robust enough, May’s spokesman told reporters: “What the President says is a matter for him. We are very clear ... We condemn racism, hatred and violence,” he said. “We condemn the far right.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

