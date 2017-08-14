Factbox - Trump's manufacturing panel CEOs, companies comment on Charlottesville

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier resigned from U.S. President Donald Trump's American Manufacturing Council earlier on Monday, saying he was taking a stand against intolerance and extremism after a white-nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.

Trump in an early afternoon statement denounced white supremacists, including neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, as "criminals and thugs," bowing to days of mounting political pressure to condemn such groups explicitly.

Frazier, who is African-American, is the first CEO to leave one of Trump's presidential advisory councils because of his reaction to the weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The AFL-CIO, an umbrella organization of unions representing an estimated 12.5 million workers, said it is evaluating its role on the manufacturing council, and that there are "real questions into the effectiveness of this council to deliver real policy that lifts working families."

The following are responses from companies and CEOs on Trump's manufacturing council to the recent events in Virginia and Frazier's resignation:

* Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N)

"I condemn the violence this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia," Chief Executive Andrew Liveris said in a statement.

* Dell Inc [DI.UL]

"There's no change in Dell engaging with the Trump administration and governments around the world to share our perspective on policy issues that affect our company, our customers and our employees," a Dell Inc spokeswoman said in a statement.

CEO Michael Dell plans to remain on the manufacturing council.

* General Electric Co (GE.N)

Jeff Immelt will remain on the council while he is the chairman of the company.

"GE has no tolerance for hate, bigotry or racism, and we strongly condemn the violent extremism in Charlottesville over the weekend," a company spokesperson said.

* Intel Corp (INTC.O)

"There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name. #Intel asks all our countries leadership to do the same," CEO Brian Krzanich said in a tweet.

* Under Armour Inc (UAA.N)

"We are saddened by #Charlottesville. There is no place for racism or discrimination in this world. We choose love & unity," CEO Kevin Plank said in a tweet from the company's Twitter account.

* Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N)

Whirlpool will stay on the council.

"Whirlpool Corp believes strongly in an open and inclusive culture that respects people of all races and backgrounds. Our company has long fostered an environment of acceptance and tolerance in the workplace," a company spokeswoman said.

* Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N)

Chief Executive Denise Morrison will remain on the council.

"The reprehensible scenes of bigotry and hatred on display in Charlottesville over the weekend have no place in our society. Not simply because of the violence, but because the racist ideology at the centre of the protests is wrong and must be condemned in no uncertain terms," a company spokesman said in a statement.

* American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

The AFL-CIO is assessing its role on President Trump's council.

"The AFL-CIO has unequivocally denounced the actions of bigoted domestic terrorists in Charlottesville and called on the president to do the same," AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement.

* International Paper Co (IP.N)

"International Paper strongly condemns the violence that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend - there is no place for hatred, bigotry and racism in our society," a company spokesman said in a statement.

* Boeing Co (BA.N)

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg will stay on the manufacturing council.

* U.S. Steel Corp (X.N)

A spokesperson referred queries related to the American Manufacturing Council back to the White House.