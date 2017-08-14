FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump chides Merck CEO after resignation from presidential council over
August 14, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

Trump chides Merck CEO after resignation from presidential council over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump chided Merck & Co Inc’s Kenneth Frazier after the drugmaker’s chief executive resigned from a presidential advisory board earlier on Monday and cited a need for U.S. leaders to denounce bigotry following a violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

