a day ago
Trump says hatred in nation must stop in wake of violent protests
August 13, 2017 / 4:11 AM / a day ago

Trump says hatred in nation must stop in wake of violent protests

U.S. President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S., August 12, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

1 Min Read

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump asked Americans to rise above hatred and bigotry to silence violent protests like those seen in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Violence erupted between white nationalists and counter-demonstrators over the fate of a monument that honors a hero of the Civil War that ended slavery. One person was killed.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides," Trump told reporters at his New Jersey golf course.

Reporting By James Oliphant; Editing by Mary Milliken

