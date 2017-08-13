FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump condemns 'hate' after protest violence in Virginia
August 12, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 2 months ago

Trump condemns 'hate' after protest violence in Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned violence that erupted between white nationalists and counter-demonstrators on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We must ALL be united & condemn all that hate stands for,” Trump wrote in a Twitter message. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America.”

Officials had approved the protest march in downtown Charlottesville but cancelled the event and declared a state of emergency after outbreaks of violence.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Mary Milliken

