FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
U.N. condemns Charlottesville violence, says no place for racism
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
Asia
North Korea maps out plan for missile launches to sea off Guam
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
Cricket
India whitewash worst loss for Sri Lanka captain Chandimal
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 19 hours ago

U.N. condemns Charlottesville violence, says no place for racism

Activist Eugene Puryear leads people in a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, in Washington, U.S. August 13, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations on Monday condemned violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in the southern U.S. college town of Charlottesville in Virginia.

"We're against all racism and bigotry," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

"We believe that there must be no place in our societies for the violent racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and discrimination that we've seen in Charlottesville, Virginia that we've seen in recent days," he said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.