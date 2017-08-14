FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. condemns Charlottesville violence, says no place for racism
August 14, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 2 months ago

U.N. condemns Charlottesville violence, says no place for racism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Activist Eugene Puryear leads people in a vigil in response to the death of a counter-demonstrator at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, in Washington, U.S. August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations on Monday condemned violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in the southern U.S. college town of Charlottesville in Virginia.

“We’re against all racism and bigotry,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

“We believe that there must be no place in our societies for the violent racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and discrimination that we’ve seen in Charlottesville, Virginia that we’ve seen in recent days,” he said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

