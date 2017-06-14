FACTBOX: Five victims in shooting at U.S. Congress baseball practice

REUTERS - At least five people were rushed to medical facilities with injuries after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday at a practice for an annual congressional Democrats-versus-Republicans charity baseball game, said police, witnesses and hospitals.

The following is information about the victims and their medical status after the shootings on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, near Washington:

-- Majority Whip Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot in the hip and was receiving care at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, his office said. Scalise was out of surgery and "doing well," according to an ABC News affiliate.

As whip, Scalise, 51, is responsible for rounding up votes for legislation and maintaining order among his party's fractious ranks. His Louisiana district encircles New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain, and includes the swampy bayou region where the Mississippi River spills into the Gulf of Mexico.

A year ago, Scalise and other Republican leaders blocked gun control legislation from coming to a vote on the House floor following a mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

-- Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc and former staffer for two former Republican representatives, was shot in the chest, according to witnesses including Senator Jeff Flake.

In a statement, Mika's family said he was shot multiple times, was in critical condition and was currently in surgery.

"Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team," his family said.

Mika was also a White House aide under former President George Bush, where he coordinated volunteers, worked with press advance and security details and managed VIP visits.

-- Zachary Barth, a staffer for Texas Representative Roger Williams, was shot and was being treated, Williams said. "He is receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery," Williams said on Twitter.

-- Capitol Hill police officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner were also among the wounded, according to House Republican leader Paul Ryan. Both serve as part of Scalise's security detail and were in good condition, according to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa.

"It is clear to me, based on eyewitness accounts, that without these heroes, Agents Bailey and Griner, many lives would have been lost," Ryan said during a speech from the House floor.

A House Democratic aide said it was his understanding that Bailey was not shot, but had twisted his ankle during the attack.