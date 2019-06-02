Corrected (Official) - Factbox: Victims slain in Virginia Beach rampage mostly city employees

(Corrects victim’s middle initial in paragraph 10 after Virginia Beach officials issued an official correction)
(Reuters) - All but one of the victims of Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach were municipal employees. They were named on Saturday at a news conference by Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen. They are:
- Laquita C. Brown: Public Works employee - 4 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Chesapeake
- Tara Welch Gallagher: Public Works employee - 6 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach
- Mary Louise Gayle: Public Works employee - 24 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach
- Alexander Mikhail Gusev: Public Works employee - 9 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach
- Katherine A. Nixon: Public Utilities employee - 10 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach
- Richard H. Nettleton: Public Utilities employee - 28 years, Engineer, Norfolk
- Christopher Kelly Rapp: Public Works employee - 11 months, Engineer, Powhatan
- Ryan Keith Cox: Public Utilities employee - 12.5 years, Account Clerk, Virginia Beach
- Joshua O. Hardy: Public Utilities employee, 4.5 years, Engineering Technician, Virginia Beach
- Robert “Bobby” Williams: Public Utilities employee, 41 years, Special Projects Coordinator, Chesapeake
- Michelle “Missy” Langer: Public Utilities employee, 12 years, Administrative Assistant, Virginia Beach
- Herbert “Bert” Snelling: Contractor, Virginia Beach
Reporting by Gary Robertson and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Alistair Bell