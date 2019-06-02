Corrected (Official) - Factbox: Victims slain in Virginia Beach rampage mostly city employees

(Corrects victim’s middle initial in paragraph 10 after Virginia Beach officials issued an official correction)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Evidence Response Team members search a parking lot outside a municipal government building where a shooting incident occurred in Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S. June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

(Reuters) - All but one of the victims of Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach were municipal employees. They were named on Saturday at a news conference by Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen. They are:

- Laquita C. Brown: Public Works employee - 4 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Chesapeake

- Tara Welch Gallagher: Public Works employee - 6 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach

- Mary Louise Gayle: Public Works employee - 24 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach

- Alexander Mikhail Gusev: Public Works employee - 9 years, Right-of-Way Agent, Virginia Beach

- Katherine A. Nixon: Public Utilities employee - 10 years, Engineer, Virginia Beach

- Richard H. Nettleton: Public Utilities employee - 28 years, Engineer, Norfolk

- Christopher Kelly Rapp: Public Works employee - 11 months, Engineer, Powhatan

- Ryan Keith Cox: Public Utilities employee - 12.5 years, Account Clerk, Virginia Beach

- Joshua O. Hardy: Public Utilities employee, 4.5 years, Engineering Technician, Virginia Beach

- Robert “Bobby” Williams: Public Utilities employee, 41 years, Special Projects Coordinator, Chesapeake

- Michelle “Missy” Langer: Public Utilities employee, 12 years, Administrative Assistant, Virginia Beach

- Herbert “Bert” Snelling: Contractor, Virginia Beach