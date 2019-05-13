Man charged in deadly attack on Appalachian trail hikers in Virginia

(Reuters) - A Massachusetts man was charged on Monday with murder and assault for allegedly killing one person and severely injuring another in a machete attack on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia, according to papers filed in federal court.

The suspect, James Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with intent to murder. Jordan was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning in the U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia.

On Friday evening in Smyth County, Virginia, Jordan was acting disturbed and unstable as he approached four hikers, playing his guitar and singing, a FBI agent said in an affidavit filed in federal court.

Later that night, the charging document said, Jordan approached the hikers again after they made a camp in Wythe County, Virginia, where he threatened to pour gasoline on the hikers’ tents and burn them to death.

According to the affidavit, the hikers, fearing for their safety, began packing up to flee the scene.

After two of the hikers ran away, Jordan is accused of attacking the other two with what one of them described as a machete, the affidavit said.

One of the victims, a woman, played dead, then fled the scene and caught up the other two hikers when Jordan left to go find his dog, the affidavit said.

The three hiked 6 miles (10 km) into Smyth County where they called 911 early on Saturday. Authorities took Jordan into custody and found the other victim dead at the scene of the attack.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive, or whether they believe the attack was targeted or random.

The female victim was being treated at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol Tennessee.

Designated a national scenic trail, the rugged 2,200-mile (3,540-km) footpath runs along the ridgeline of the Appalachian Mountain range through 14 states, from Georgia to Maine.