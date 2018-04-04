FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 9:33 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Vistara orders two more A320neo aircraft to start international operations

(Reuters) - Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, said on Wednesday it had ordered two more A320neo aircraft from Airbus to kick-start its international operations.

The Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files

Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said in January they are looking to start international operations by the second half of 2018.

The carrier has received its initial fleet order with the arrival of its seventh Airbus A320neo aircraft on Wednesday, to scale up its frequency in existing operations in the domestic market, it said.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

