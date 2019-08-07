Vistara to boost fleet to 41 by year-end: CEO

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng speaks at an aviation conference in Mumbai, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian airline Vistara expects to end 2019 with 41 aircraft, up from 30 at present, as it pursues an international expansion plan, Chief Executive Leslie Thng said on Wednesday.

The carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd, completed its first international flight to Singapore on Wednesday.

The full-service airline has announced plans to add routes from India to Bangkok and Dubai as it expects to benefit from the collapse of rival Jet Airways Ltd in April.

Vistara has hired 600 former Jet employees, including over 100 pilots, Thng told reporters in Singapore.