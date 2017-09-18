FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy traded Vitol raises Kazakhstan's cash-for-oil deal to $5 billion
Sections
Featured
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
September 18, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a month ago

Energy traded Vitol raises Kazakhstan's cash-for-oil deal to $5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Energy traded Vitol SA increased oil-backed loans to state-controlled companies in Kazakhstan to a maximum of $5 billion, making it one of the biggest traders of oil produced from the country, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Commodity traders such as Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura have been moving further into the business of providing cash-for-crude loans to oil producers such as Russia, Kazakhstan and Iraqi Kurdistan. (on.ft.com/2w2NXGR)

Lending money tied to physical oil exports also helps bank manage loans and has been a trend in energy trading since 2014 when oil prices fell from a peak of $115 per barrel. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.