Vitol names Ben Marshall to board of directors

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Energy trading firm Vitol Group [VITOLV.UL] has tapped Houston managing director Ben Marshall to join its board of directors, the company confirmed on Thursday.

Marshall has worked for Vitol for at least eight years, one source said. Bloomberg first reported Marshall’s appointment.

The move was made earlier in 2019, and is a potential signal that Marshall could be considered for the firm’s next head of U.S. trading, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Such a transition may not happen for years, however, as the Swiss commodities firm’s current top U.S. executive, Miguel “Mike” Loya, has not yet retired from the post, sources familiar with the matter said.

Loya and Antonio Maarroui, the company’s head for Latin America and the Caribbean, are under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection with a Brazil bribery case, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in February.