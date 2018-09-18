FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
September 18, 2018 / 5:22 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Vivendi's pay-TV unit reaches distribution agreement with Altice's SFR on Champions League matches

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi’s pay-TV business Canal Plus said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Altice’s SFR unit on the distribution of its RMC Sport sports channels in France.

Under the accord, Canal Plus’s subscribers will have access to all Champions League soccer matches until 2021 on RMC Sport, the pay-TV firm said in a statement.

SFR agreed last year to pay 350 million euros ($409 million) per year for the rights to broadcast three seasons of the competition, two sources close to the matter have told Reuters.

($1 = 0.8556 euros)

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
