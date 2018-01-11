Vivendi lowers outlook for 2017 revenues, EBITA

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Acquisitive French media conglomerate Vivendi on Thursday trimmed its revenue and core earnings (EBITA) forecasts for 2017.

The group said in a statement it expected revenues to increase close to 5 percent in 2017, compared with a previous forecast of more than 5 percent. It did not explain the change.

It said EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) would rise between 20 and 25 percent, compared with a November estimate of around 25 percent. It said the revision was down to a 40 million euro ($48 million) restructuring cost at its Canal+ Group unit.