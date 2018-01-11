FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2018 / 7:36 PM / a day ago

Vivendi lowers outlook for 2017 revenues, EBITA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Acquisitive French media conglomerate Vivendi on Thursday trimmed its revenue and core earnings (EBITA) forecasts for 2017.

The group said in a statement it expected revenues to increase close to 5 percent in 2017, compared with a previous forecast of more than 5 percent. It did not explain the change.

It said EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) would rise between 20 and 25 percent, compared with a November estimate of around 25 percent. It said the revision was down to a 40 million euro ($48 million) restructuring cost at its Canal+ Group unit.

$1 = 0.8304 euros Reporting by John Irish and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Mark Potter

