Police raid Vivendi HQ in Paris - spokesman
October 5, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 12 days ago

Police raid Vivendi HQ in Paris - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Police raided the headquarters of French media group Vivendi on Thursday in connection with an investigation into alleged market abuse related to its acquisition of a stake in Italy’s Mediaset, a Vivendi spokesman said.

“I can confirm a raid in connection with the complaint lodged by Fininvest for market manipulation,” the spokesman said. “I do not know if the police operation is over or not.”

An Italian source with direct knowledge of the matter said the offices of French bank Natixis in Paris were also being searched. A Natixis spokeswoman declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

