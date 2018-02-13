Vivendi files appeal to Italian president over golden power in T. Italia - source

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - France’s Vivendi, the biggest investor in Telecom Italia (TIM), has filed an appeal to Italy’s head of state against the government’s so-called “golden power” decree, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Like Vivendi, TIM filed a similar appeal at the end of January, sources said. TIM is discussing with the government ways to implement the decree, which gives Rome special powers over companies of strategic national importance.

“Vivendi has waited until now as a dialogue with the government is open (on the matter),” the source told Reuters, adding that this was a “technical step that had to be made”.

The source added that given ongoing talks between TIM and the government, Vivendi had ruled out an appeal to an Italian administrative regional court.