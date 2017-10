PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said it had no comment on Italy’s decision on Monday to exercise its so-called “golden power” to protect former state telephone monopoly Telecom Italia.

The Italian government has been looking into whether Vivendi breached an obligation to notify it of its effective control of TIM, which is considered a strategic national asset. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Richard Lough)