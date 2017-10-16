FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy Cabinet exercises 'golden power' to protect TIM - PM Gentiloni
October 16, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 5 days ago

Italy Cabinet exercises 'golden power' to protect TIM - PM Gentiloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday he had approved the exercise of the so-called “golden power” to protect former state telephone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) as an asset of strategic national importance.

Without giving any details, Gentiloni said that he had signed a decree activating the golden power after French media group Vivendi became TIM’s top investor with a 24 percent stake last year.

Vivendi denies having control of TIM. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer)

