UPDATE 1-Watchdog investigates Vivendi's influence at Telecom Italia - sources

(Adds more detail from sources, TIM, Consob declined to comment)

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Italy's tax police carried out inspections at Telecom Italia's offices on Wednesday following a request by market watchdog Consob to assess how much influence top shareholder Vivendi has on the group's management, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two sources said the market regulator would then examine documents acquired in the checks at the phone group's Milan and Rome offices.

Telecom Italia (TIM), Consob and Vivendi all declined to comment.

The inspections follow reports of irreconcilable differences between Telecom Italia' Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo and Vivendi, that could lead to Cattaneo's exit.

Vivendi, which owns a 24 percent stake in Telecom Italia, is under scrutiny by Italy's telecommunications authority for its growing influence in the sector because the French company also owns a 30 percent share in Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

In May, the French media group won European Union approval for a plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.