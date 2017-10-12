FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says notified government of ownership changes
October 12, 2017 / 6:08 PM / 5 days ago

Telecom Italia says notified government of ownership changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said it had notified Italy’s government of changes in its ownership as required by laws that give Rome special powers over companies of strategic relevance.

However, the Italian phone incumbent said it still believed that no notification had been due and would continue to act to protect its interests.

Italy has launched a process that could end with Telecom Italia being fined for failing to notify the government that French media group Vivendi had assumed de facto control of the phone company.

Reporting by Valentina Za

