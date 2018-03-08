FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 7:06 PM / a day ago

New Mexico sues Vivint Solar over sales tactics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - New Mexico’s attorney general on Thursday sued Vivint Solar Inc, alleging the company engages in unfair trade practices when signing up customers for its residential solar contracts.

Vivint’s contract, known as a power purchase agreement, “hooks consumers into paying more for energy, entangles consumers’ property rights, and ensnares consumers with a twenty-year contract,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit was filed in New Mexico state court in Bernalillo County.

Vivint, which is based in Lehi, Utah, said its practices comply with the law.

“While we take these allegations very seriously, we strongly believe this lawsuit lacks merit,” Vivint said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
