March 1, 2018 / 9:36 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

VMware Inc reports quarterly loss due to tax charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - VMware Inc, with which Dell Technologies Inc is considering a reverse-merger to be a public company again, reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier as the business software maker took a charge of $970 million due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

The company’s net loss was $440 million, or $1.09 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, compared with a profit of $441 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.31 billion from $2.03 billion.

Earlier this month, Dell Technologies Inc said it was considering a public offering of common stock or a combination with VMWare, in which Dell owns 80 percent stake. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

