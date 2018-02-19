FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 19, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia’s Vocus cuts 2018 guidance as H1 profit dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s fourth largest telecom operator Vocus Group Ltd said first half underlying net profit fell 25 percent as dwindling voice customers hurt its Australian consumer business.

Underlying profit was A$68.6 million ($54.27 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, the company said on Tuesday, missing an average estimate of A$69.5 million, according to two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company slashed its underlying profit guidance for fiscal 2018 to A$125 million to A$135 million from its previous estimate of A$140 million to A$150 million.

The company did not declare an interim dividend compared with a payout of 6 Australian cents a year ago. ($1 = 1.2641 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.