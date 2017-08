Australia's Vocus receives second $1.7 bln approach, from Asia's Affinity

SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - Australian internet company Vocus Group Ltd said on Tuesday it received a A$2.2 billion ($1.7 billion) takeover approach from Asian private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners (S) Pte Ltd, matching a similar indicative offer from KKR & Co LP.

Sydney-listed Vocus said it will allow both firms to conduct due diligence on a non-exclusive basis with a view to reaching a binding takeover offer.