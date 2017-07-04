FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Vocus opens books for KKR to conduct due diligence
July 4, 2017 / 11:00 PM / a month ago

Australia's Vocus opens books for KKR to conduct due diligence

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Vocus Group Ltd said on Wednesday it would allow KKR & Co LP to conduct due diligence on a non-exclusive basis, after the private equity giant made a $1.66 billion takeover offer for the Australian internet company in June.

"We believe it is in the best interests of shareholders to grant KKR due diligence to explore whether a potential whole of company proposal is available that takes into account the benefits that the plan delivers," Vocus Chairman David Spence said in a statement.

Vocus also added that its shareholders do not have to take any action at this time.

Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

