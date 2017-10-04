S.Africa's Vodacom followed due process in bidding for govt contract- CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s mobile operator Vodacom Group followed due process in bidding for a contract to provide mobile services to the government, its chief executive Shameel Joosub said on Wednesday.

The Competition Commission said earlier on Wednesday it had started investigating Vodacom, the unit of Britain’s Vodafone , for abuse of market dominance after the firm secured an exclusive contract to provide mobile services to the government. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)