#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 23, 2018 / 4:00 PM / a day ago

Vodafone to buy CYTA Hellas for 118 mln euros to boost Greek network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Athens-based CYTA Telecommunications Hellas S.A. for 118 million euros ($145 million) to expand its fixed line network in Greece.

The purchase will add around 40,000 mobile customers and about 300,000 fixed broadband customers, or roughly 8 percent market share, to Vodafone-Panafon Hellenic Telecommunications Co’s network, the British telecoms group said in a statement.

CYTA Hellas is the Greek unit of Cyprus Telecommunications Authority. ($1 = 0.8135 euros) (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith)

