Supreme Court allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 billion tax demand
December 14, 2017 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Supreme Court allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 billion tax demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Britain’s Vodafone to initiate a second arbitration process under an India-UK investment pact over New Delhi’s tax demand for more than $2 billion arising out of a deal that was struck a decade ago.

FILE PHOTO: A man casts silhouette onto an electronic screen displaying logo of Vodafone India after a news conference to announce the half year results in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, entered India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa’s wireless assets. It is contesting a tax bill of more than $2 billion relating to that acquisition.

Separately, Vodafone has already initiated an arbitration process under India’s investment pact with the Netherlands.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon

