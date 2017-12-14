Supreme Court allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 billion tax demand

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Britain’s Vodafone to initiate a second arbitration process under an India-UK investment pact over New Delhi’s tax demand for more than $2 billion arising out of a deal that was struck a decade ago.

FILE PHOTO: A man casts silhouette onto an electronic screen displaying logo of Vodafone India after a news conference to announce the half year results in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, entered India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa’s wireless assets. It is contesting a tax bill of more than $2 billion relating to that acquisition.

Separately, Vodafone has already initiated an arbitration process under India’s investment pact with the Netherlands.