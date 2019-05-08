Australia competition watchdog blocks $11 billion Vodafone unit-TPG Telecom merger

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator blocked a proposed A$15 billion ($11 billion) merger between TPG Telecom Ltd and Vodafone Group’s unit on Wednesday, sending shares of companies on both sides of the deal tumbling.

The merger was to combine Australia’s third and fourth-largest telcos to create a large player boasting TPG’s fibre network and Vodafone’s mobile system and the companies said they will contest the decision in court.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which in December flagged concerns about the merger, said it opposed the deal because it would reduce competition, heaping pressure on TPG to resume its investment in its own new mobile network.

“TPG is the best prospect Australia has for a new mobile network operator to enter the market, and this is likely the last chance we have for stronger competition in the supply of mobile services,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

TPG abandoned building its mobile telephone network in January because it relied on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd equipment, after the Chinese telco was banned by Australia’s government on security grounds.

Vodafone mainly runs a mobile phone business in Australia in a joint venture with Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd, while TPG mainly runs an internet business.

But the deal would stop both from competing in each other’s markets, the ACCC had said in December, concluding on Wednesday it would reduce rivalry in the sector.

“This was a mutual merger,” said Mathan Somasundaram, Market Portfolio Strategist at stockbroker Blue Ocean Equities in Sydney, since Vodafone’s growth had stalled and TPG remained a small player.

“Both of them are really out of plan B,” he said. “Vodafone needs a dancing partner and TPG needs scale.”

REGULATOR MIS-FIRES

The regulator was due to announce its final decision on Thursday, after twice delaying its expected verdict-date, but inadvertently published a note on its website recording its opposition to the deal on Wednesday.

“This information was inadvertently published online on our mergers register briefly this afternoon,” the ACCC said in a statement.

The news sent shares sliding across the sector and traders began selling TPG stock in Sydney at about 3:25 p.m. local time (0525 GMT).

TPG shares fell as much as 15 percent, then bounced slightly to close 13.5 percent lower at a five-month trough, while shares in Hutchison closed 28 percent down at their lowest since February.

The competition regulator subsequently sent out a fuller note after the market closed explaining its rejection of the proposed merger.

The rejection, the largest deal it has blocked in years, puts immense pressure on the outlook and shareprice for both parties to the tie-up.

The companies said they would pursue court approval for the deal despite the regulator’s decision. TPG said the merger itself would improve competition, while Vodafone Hutchison Australia said the regulator was mistaken.

“It is extremely difficult for us to understand this decision,” Vodafone Hutchison Australia Chief Executive Officer Inaki Berroeta said on a conference call with journalists.

“It looks like the ACCC has created an ideal market structure ... and they are trying to compare that with reality, which I believe is a fallacy,” he said.

“This is something that we will definitely contest.”

