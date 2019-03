A hotel employee clears a table after Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular news conference in Mumbai, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd, India’s largest telecommunication company by subscribers, on Wednesday approved terms for its rights issue worth 250 billion rupees ($3.63 billion).

The company will issue shares at 12.50 rupees apiece, it said in a statement bit.ly/2TNteHk.

($1 = 68.8700 Indian rupees)