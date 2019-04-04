Vodafone agrees job cut measures with unions in Italy

The Vodafone logo can be seen on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/File Photo

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world’s No. 2 mobile operator, has reached an agreement with Italian trade unions to cut jobs through voluntary redundancies and reduced hours, it said on Thursday.

Last month Vodafone said it was opening talks with unions over 1,130 job cuts, equal to 16 percent of its Italian workforce.

The move is part of a broader effort to reshape its business in Italy due to increasing pressure in the country’s mobile market.

Last year French telecoms operator Iliad launched low-price mobile services in Italy, eroding the market share of rivals.

Under the agreement with the trade unions, 4.870 workers will accept lower working hours and 570 will be eligible for voluntary redundancies.