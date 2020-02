A man checks his mobile phone next to a Vodafone logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) reported organic service revenue growth of 0.8% in the third quarter on Wednesday, an uptick from the second, helped by continued recovery in South Africa.

Europe, however, remained a slog for the world’s second biggest mobile operator, with organic service revenue down 1.4% year-on-year, the same negative rate it posted for the previous quarter.