Vodafone Qatar says network fully restored after outage

DOHA, July 25 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar said on Tuesday that access to its network had been fully restored for the first time since being affected by technical issues more than a week ago.

The Vodafone Group affiliate suffered a major network outage on July 17 due to an equipment failure that took place during a network upgrade and extended to its network back-up and redundancy systems, the company said in a statement.

The network was partially restored on July 19.

Vodafone Qatar is taking additional measures to enhance network resiliency, it said.

Customers will be provided benefits following the outage including with additional data and discounts on their bills, it said.

State-controlled Ooredoo also serves Qatar's mobile communications market.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism, a claim which Qatar denies. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)