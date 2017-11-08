Voestalpine's Q2 core profit rises on auto industry demand

VIENNA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s speciality steelmaker Voestalpine reported a rise in second-quarter core profit that was largely in line with analyst expectations, driven by robust demand for its products from the automotive and consumer goods industries.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 255.4 million euros ($295.9 million) in the three months through September on revenue of 3.05 billion euros, the group said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast EBIT of 258 million euros and revenue of 3.015 billion. ($1 = 0.8631 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)