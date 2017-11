Volkswagen AG to invest $650 mln in Argentina - governor

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG will invest $650 million in Argentina to modernize its operations, the governor of Buenos Aires province, where the carmaker has a factory, said on Friday.

Maria Eugenia Vidal, leader of Argentina’s largest province, is part of business-friendly President Mauricio Macri’s coalition. Macri has been seeking investments since his allies won the five largest population centers in Argentina in last month’s midterm elections. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)