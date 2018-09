(Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) U.S. unit said on Thursday it would stop producing the iconic Beetle car next year.

The logo of a Volkswagen Beetle car is seen at the so called "Sunshinetour 2016" in Travemuende at the Baltic Sea, August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

"As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it," Volkswagen Group of America Chief Executive Officer Hinrich Woebcken said in a statement. (bit.ly/2QmZ08u)