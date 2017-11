BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen said it will spend about 1.8 billion euros ($2.12 billion) to expand its model lineup in Brazil as it strives to return to profit in South America’s largest car market.

The German automaker said on Thursday it will roll out 20 new models in Brazil by the end of the decade, 13 of which will be produced locally.

($1 = 0.8494 euros)