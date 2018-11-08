Still a "lot of work to do" for VW after diesel scandal - U.S. compliance auditor

FILE PHOTO: The Volkswagen logo is seen on a vehicle, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen and an independent monitoring team still have “a lot of work to do” before he can certify changes required under a U.S. Justice Department settlement, Larry Thompson, an independent compliance auditor, told a conference in a video recording on Thursday.

But Thompson, a former deputy U.S. attorney general, said VW was making good progress on improving its processes, and cited “very good cooperation and support” by company executives.

He told a conference hosted by Automobilwoche magazine that his team and the company would now begin to test revamped compliance procedures.

Thompson was installed as compliance auditor after U.S. authorities blew the whistle on Volkswagen’s excessive diesel pollution in 2015.