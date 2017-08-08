VW offers up to 10,000 euros in premiums to new-car buyers

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will offer up to 10,000 euros ($11,810.00) in premiums to buyers of VW brand vehicles trading in an older diesel model, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

The world's largest automaker will also offer incentives worth between 1,000 euros and 2,380 euros for purchasing alternative energy vehicles including electric, hybrid and natural gas-powered cars, it said.

VW said the incentives are effective immediately and will run through the end of this year as part of a deal agreed last week with German top-level politicians to help tackle diesel pollution. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)