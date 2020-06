FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is pictured at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen is increasing its stake in U.S. company QuantumScape by up to $200 million to boost the development of solid-state battery technology that aims to increase the ranges of electric cars and shorten charging times, the German carmaker said bit.ly/2BcvqPY on Tuesday.

Volkswagen added that plans for a pilot plant were expected to be firmed up in the course of this year.