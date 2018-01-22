FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 11:43 AM / 2 days ago

Germany confirms Audi recall due to illicit emission: control device

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s transport ministry confirmed a media report on Monday that the KBA automotive watchdog detected illicit emission-control software in Audi’s latest Euro-6 diesel models and ordered a recall of the vehicles.

Some 127,000 vehicles from Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, are affected worldwide including 77,600 vehicles are registered in Germany, a spokeswoman for the German transport ministry said during a regular news conference.

Newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported that road transport authority KBA had told Audi to respond by Feb. 2 on how it plans to update vehicle software controlling emissions, making sure the cars are unable to illegally manipulate emission controls.

Audi said in a statement on Sunday that the models had been included in a voluntary recall of 850,000 diesel vehicles with V6 and V8 TDI engines announced in July.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
