FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi recalls almost 5,000 A8 models for emissions software updates
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 2, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

Audi recalls almost 5,000 A8 models for emissions software updates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s premium carmaker Audi said on Thursday it would recall 4,997 of its A8 model vehicles with V8 diesel engines in Europe to update software after it found they emitted too much nitrogen oxide.

It said it had reported the matter to Germany’s motor authority KBA. An Audi spokesman said the KBA was pointing to an illegal manipulation of emissions.

Audi is grappling with car recalls, prosecutor investigations and criticism from unions and managers over the diesel emissions scandal and its performance since news of the affair broke in 2015.

The group said 3,660 of the affected cars were in Germany and were made between September 2013 and August 2017. It said the software would likely be available in the first quarter of 2018. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.