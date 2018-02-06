German prosecutors search Audi offices in diesel emissions probe

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German prosecutors searched offices at Audi’s headquarters and its car plant in Neckarsulm, Germany early on Tuesday in connection with suspected manipulation of emissions on diesel vehicles, the Munich prosecutors’ office said.

It said its investigation relates to at least around 210,000 vehicles that were sold in Europe and the United States since 2009.

Audi said it was cooperating with the prosecutors’ office.