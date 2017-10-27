FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German court rejects Deutsche See​'s suit against VW
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 27, 2017 / 11:29 AM / in a day

German court rejects Deutsche See​'s suit against VW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A German court has rejected a complaint against Volkswagen brought by fish distributor Deutsche See which has sued the carmaker over its diesel-test cheating.

Deutsche See said in February it was suing the German carmaker over malicious deception for leasing diesel vehicles VW had said were environmentally friendly, the first corporate case for VW in its home market since the emissions scandal broke in September 2015.

Deutsche See will consult with its lawyers about further steps, the company said.

The world’s largest automaker is facing a barrage of lawsuits from customers, investors and regulators over its diesel-test cheating.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.