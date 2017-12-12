FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German watchdog orders recall of 57,600 VW Touareg SUVs
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
December 12, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a day ago

German watchdog orders recall of 57,600 VW Touareg SUVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s KBA automotive watchdog said it has ordered Volkswagen to recall 57,600 diesel models of its Touareg sport-utility vehicle (SUV) after detecting two illicit emission-control devices in tests.

Of the 57,600 vehicles affected globally, some 25,800 models are registered in Volkswagen’s German home market, KBA said by email on Tuesday.

The Touareg’s 3.0-litre diesel engine is developed by VW’s luxury division Audi. Earlier this year, German authorities ordered a recall of 22,000 Porsche Cayenne SUVs with the same engine.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.